HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Perpetua Resources in a report released on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Perpetua Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09).

Perpetua Resources Stock Down 8.4 %

Institutional Trading of Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.64. Perpetua Resources has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.