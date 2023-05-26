HC Wainwright Weighs in on Genmab A/S’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Genmab A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share.

GMAB has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $632.62.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $40.53 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $717.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.17 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,496,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

