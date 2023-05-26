Head to Head Analysis: Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) vs. Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) and Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Intapp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Intapp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Intapp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile $128.18 million 0.48 -$74.45 million N/A N/A Intapp $272.07 million 9.12 -$99.68 million ($1.26) -30.11

Profitability

Cheetah Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intapp.

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Intapp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile N/A N/A N/A Intapp -23.98% -24.65% -12.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cheetah Mobile and Intapp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Intapp 0 0 6 0 3.00

Intapp has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.38%. Given Intapp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intapp is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Volatility and Risk

Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intapp has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intapp beats Cheetah Mobile on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. It operates through the Internet Business and AI and Others segments. The Internet Business segment provides online advertising, VIP membership and software subscriptions, and game-related services. The AI and Others segment focuses on advertising agency services, multi-cloud management services, and the sale of AI hardware products and technical consulting services. It develops a platform that offers critical applications for users and global content distribution channels for business partners, which are powered by proprietary cloud-based data analytics engines. The company was founded by Sheng Fu on July 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle. Its solutions enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms to realize the benefits of modern AI and cloud-based architectures for their critical business functions without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The company also offers licensing solutions, such as customer relationship management, risk and compliance management, operational and financial management, collaboration, and integration solutions. It sells its software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. The company was formerly known as LegalApp Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Intapp, Inc. in February 2021. Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

