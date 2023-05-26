Head-To-Head Analysis: OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) vs. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 1.33% 2.56% 0.73% Coinbase Global -81.21% -38.28% -1.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OppFi and Coinbase Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $452.86 million 0.53 $7.10 million ($0.14) -15.71 Coinbase Global $3.19 billion 4.18 -$2.62 billion ($10.21) -5.57

Analyst Recommendations

OppFi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coinbase Global. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OppFi and Coinbase Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 Coinbase Global 6 12 8 0 2.08

OppFi presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. Coinbase Global has a consensus target price of $60.52, suggesting a potential upside of 6.42%. Given OppFi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe OppFi is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Risk & Volatility

OppFi has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OppFi beats Coinbase Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

