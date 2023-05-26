Head-To-Head Comparison: Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) and Modular Medical (OTC:MODD)

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) and Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Haemonetics and Modular Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics 9.87% 20.13% 8.31% Modular Medical N/A -145.00% -133.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Haemonetics and Modular Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Modular Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Haemonetics currently has a consensus price target of $103.17, suggesting a potential upside of 24.48%. Modular Medical has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 300.94%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than Haemonetics.

This table compares Haemonetics and Modular Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics $1.17 billion 3.58 $115.40 million $2.23 37.17 Modular Medical N/A N/A -$18.63 million ($1.48) -0.72

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical. Modular Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Haemonetics has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modular Medical has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.7% of Modular Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Haemonetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Modular Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Haemonetics beats Modular Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems. The Blood Center segment provides solutions for donor collection centers’ ability to acquire blood, filter blood, and separate blood components. The Hospital segment includes hemostasis management, cell salvage, and transfusion management services that help decision makers in hospitals optimize blood acquisition, storage, and usage in critical settings. The company was founded by Allen Latham, Jr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Modular Medical

(Get Rating)

Modular Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

