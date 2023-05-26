Head to Head Survey: AltEnergy Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEAE) versus Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE)

AltEnergy Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) and Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AltEnergy Acquisition and Prenetics Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AltEnergy Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Prenetics Global $275.76 million 0.44 -$190.45 million ($5.32) -0.17

AltEnergy Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prenetics Global.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

AltEnergy Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AltEnergy Acquisition and Prenetics Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AltEnergy Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Prenetics Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

Prenetics Global has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 686.52%. Given Prenetics Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than AltEnergy Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares AltEnergy Acquisition and Prenetics Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AltEnergy Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Prenetics Global -69.07% -0.09% -0.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.0% of AltEnergy Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of AltEnergy Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AltEnergy Acquisition beats Prenetics Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test. The company's products also comprise ColoClear, a non-invasive FIT-DNA colorectal cancer screening test; Circle SnapShot, an off-the-shelf at-home blood test; Circle Medical, a diagnostic testing product; and Circle One and F1x/Fem. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

