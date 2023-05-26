HEICO (OTCMKTS:HEI-A) Trading Down 1.1%

HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $127.63 and last traded at $129.36. 206,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $130.85.

HEICO Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $83,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $33,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,850 shares of company stock worth $3,452,393 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

