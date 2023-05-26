Hemenway Trust Co LLC Acquires 1,648 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dohj LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $2,120,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.19 and a 200-day moving average of $97.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 273.81, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $776,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,222,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

