Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 million, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.19% of Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (STNC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of US large-cap firms screened for ESG criteria. The fund utilizes the Blue Tractor non-transparent model.

