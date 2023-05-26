HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,319 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 87.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $54.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,627 shares of company stock valued at $13,157,519. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

See Also

