HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 2,815 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at $306,000.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

XLSR stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $240.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.