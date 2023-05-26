HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 603 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after acquiring an additional 104,393 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

