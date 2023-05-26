HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $116.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 92.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on FRT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

