HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating) by 601.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 30.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,335,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRTY opened at $51.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $82.42.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.