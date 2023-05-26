HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 158.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 573,461 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,789 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 157,003 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 210,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 163.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 80,573 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 269,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,060,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after buying an additional 1,507,629 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.70.

Banco Santander Stock Up 0.6 %

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 15.52%.

About Banco Santander

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

See Also

