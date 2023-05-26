HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 389 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of XLG opened at $326.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $260.46 and a one year high of $328.88. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

