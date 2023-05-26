HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $363.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.81. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $261.80 and a 1-year high of $364.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

