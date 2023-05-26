HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,016 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $40.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

