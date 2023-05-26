HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter.

IDU opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average is $84.55. The company has a market cap of $948.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $74.96 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

