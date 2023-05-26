HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,246 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 243.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Insider Activity

NOV Stock Performance

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.89. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

