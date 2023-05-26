HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 107.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 222.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $73.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day moving average is $68.70.

