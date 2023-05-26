HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after buying an additional 74,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 506.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 175,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $52.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $54.81.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

