HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 375.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on UAL shares. Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

