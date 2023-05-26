HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5,191.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DJD stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a market cap of $261.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

About Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

