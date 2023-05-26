HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $324,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW opened at $121.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $100.83 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.24.

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

