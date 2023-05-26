HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 597.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $38.27 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.46.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

