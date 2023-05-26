HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 3,686.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 45.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $11.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.04. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 347,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,905.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.