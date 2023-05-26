HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 376.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Toll Brothers by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,838,000 after acquiring an additional 78,109 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,105 shares of company stock valued at $773,444. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

