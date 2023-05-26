HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,050,000 after purchasing an additional 112,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 125,162 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWR opened at $84.86 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

