HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $1.60 Million in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 153,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOC. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of VOC Energy Trust stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

VOC Energy Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VOC Energy Trust Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

