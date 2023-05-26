HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

