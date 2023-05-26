HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 71,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 934.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 519,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 469,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,970,000 after purchasing an additional 432,847 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 347,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,234,000 after purchasing an additional 218,721 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 279,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 186,480 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $871.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

