HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,862 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 164,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

