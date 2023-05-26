HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 5,689 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $270,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS BAUG opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

