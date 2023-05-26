HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Lazard by 88.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Lazard by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lazard by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LAZ opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.39. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $43.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZ. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Lazard Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.