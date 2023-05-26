HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,712 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 96,945 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 80,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after buying an additional 319,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 243.49%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

