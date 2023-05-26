HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 10,233 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,233 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,066,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,999 shares of company stock worth $2,386,039 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

APTV opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Recommended Stories

