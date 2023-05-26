HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 17,746 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the first quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in FIGS by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth $83,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

FIGS Stock Performance

FIGS stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 101.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.49. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $13.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FIGS

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear acquired 750,000 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,073 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,701.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear purchased 750,000 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $269,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,503,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,875.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

