HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,028 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,639,000 after purchasing an additional 109,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,563,000 after buying an additional 101,945 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 14.1% during the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,501,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,889,000 after acquiring an additional 432,444 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 61.9% during the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,598,000 after acquiring an additional 632,299 shares during the period. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 8.5% during the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,303,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $55.67 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

