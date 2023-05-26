HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,422 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $89,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Stock Down 2.6 %

Guardant Health stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 530.36% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GH. UBS Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Guardant Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.