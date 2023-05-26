HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 672 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,673,000 after buying an additional 246,657 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,012.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 175,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 159,673 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,472,000 after acquiring an additional 146,312 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 420,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 143,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $15,564,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of ARW stock opened at $125.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.32 and a 200 day moving average of $115.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $134.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,885,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,429 shares of company stock worth $4,786,856. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.