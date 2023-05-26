HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 990 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 382,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.71.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,547.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,547.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,258 shares of company stock worth $10,733,371. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UHS opened at $127.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $154.65.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.