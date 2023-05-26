HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTC. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 49.5% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 122.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 311,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 171,152 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,031,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 55,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 132.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 132,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Price Performance

NYSE NSTC opened at $10.20 on Friday. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

