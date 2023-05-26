HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,222 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 103.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth $2,652,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Matson by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 94,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Matson by 1.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Price Performance

MATX stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.34. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $95.51.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. Matson’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at $308,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark H. Fukunaga purchased 1,573 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,046.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,941 shares of company stock worth $1,764,803. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MATX. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Matson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

