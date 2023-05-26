Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

HGV has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,398 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $41,554,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,473,000 after buying an additional 995,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

