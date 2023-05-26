Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Hologic by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.53. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

