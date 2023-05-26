H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.18

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.18 and last traded at C$10.23, with a volume of 115824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.24.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.27. The firm has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.81.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

