IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. 1,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 749.33% and a negative return on equity of 157.51%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.