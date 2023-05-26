Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Down 58.5% in May

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the April 30th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Ilika from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 120 ($1.49) in a report on Tuesday.

Ilika Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ILIKF opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. Ilika has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

About Ilika

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

Featured Articles

