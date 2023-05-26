Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.53) Per Share

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) – Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immunovant in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital analyst M. Barcus expects that the company will earn ($1.53) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.83) per share.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05).
Immunovant Stock Performance
Shares of IMVT stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.97. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56.
Insider Transactions at Immunovant
In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,871 shares of company stock worth $135,979. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 20.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 17.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.77% of the company’s stock.
Immunovant Company Profile
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
See Also
